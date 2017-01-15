“Poseidon Med II calls at Piraeus”

The 2016 Poseidon Med II Conference concluded on 8 December in Piraeus Municipal Theatre, highlighting mature technology and synergy building as stepping-stones towards LNG as fuel era. The conference, attracting more than 180 attendees, gathered together delegates from international organisations, governmental bodies, and representatives from the marine and energy industry to discuss the latest developments of LNG bunkering operations in Mediterranean area.

The Conference opening was signified with the announcement of the MoU among Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) and Attica Group who joined forces to examine the use of LNG in the Attica Group fleet, fostering the next step towards the LNG bunkering operations in Mediterranean region.

