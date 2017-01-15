Greek shipping adapts in a continuous unstable maritime environment

Shipowners, investors, brokers, charterers, bankers, seamen and all parties involved in the maritime industry are well aware of the cyclicality of the shipping market. It has been proved that Greek shipping has the expertise and knowledge to survive among all market conditions because of its ability to adjust in the difficult times.

Although we have experienced a considerable upward market in the freight levels over the last months mainly in the dry bulk sector there is no fundamental reason to believe that 2017 will continue in the same manner as all stereotypes have been challenged.

Read also this article in : Greek