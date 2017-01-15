Paillette Palaiologou & George Andreadis The new generation of Bureau Veritas

In a continuous changing and challenging shipping environment Bureau Veritas has been always a close associate and friend of the Greek shipowner responding to all needs and priorities.

The Bureau Veritas Piraeus office is fully organised and employed by highly skilled and dedicated engineers and personnel offering the highest technology and 24/7 service.

Based on the deep industry knowledge and client focused approach BV has recently proceeded to the promotion of two highly skilled and educated executives.

After a four year period of fruitful and successful course in the management of Bureau Veritas Piraeus office Mr Lambros Chahalis and Mr Anastasios Angellopoulos handed over the duties to the next generation, Mrs. Paillette Palaiologou who was

promoted as Vice President, Regional Chief Executive for Hellenic and Black Sea Region and Country Chief Executive for Greece.

and Mr. George Andreadis who was promoted as Marine Manager for Greece.

In the interview that follows Mrs. Palaiologou & Mr. Andreadis refer to the achievements and capabilities of the Piraeus office and describe the new plans and challenges of the organization.

Full article, ELNAVI, January 2017, Issue 517, Page. 8

