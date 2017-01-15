Toril Eidesvik: “The charismatic leader of TTS Group”Interview, January 2017 Sunday, January 15th, 2017
The strong personality and open-minded mentality of Mrs. Toril Eidesvik, CEO of TTS Group, is the key element of the company’s excellent course in shipping and a warranty for the future growth of the group.
Mrs. Eidesvik joined TTS in 2013 and follows a policy of close monitoring the clients’ demands and requirements.
She recently visited Piraeus and discussed with Elnavi TTS’ developments.
She is a lawyer and has been in shipping from 1993 working for banks, law firms and containership companies.
