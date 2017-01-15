WISTA Hellas Annual Forum debates shipping’s resilience in an unstable environment

WISTA Hellas Annual Forum debates shipping’s resilience in an unstable environmentJanuary 2017, Presentations Sunday, January 15th, 2017
The WISTA Hellas 2016 Annual Forum brought key players from the Greek and international shipping community together for an animated panel discussion on the uncertainty dominating the global market at Intercontinental Hotel in Athens on Thursday 8 December. More than 300 shipping professionals attended the debate entitled “The Shipping industry maintaining its resilience in a continuously unstable environment” and follow-up dialogues by representatives from major market sectors, which further added to the success of the event.
Full article, ELNAVI, January 2017, Issue 517, Page. 14