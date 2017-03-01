DNV GL Piraeus becomes 3rd home market

The new setup of DNV GL office in Piraeus presented by Mr. Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Regional Manager South East Europe & Middle East, DNV GL – Maritime, who told that the aim to have Greece as 3rd home market has been fulfilled.

Mr. George Teriakidis, Regional Business Development Manager, Regional Office South East Europe & Middle East DNV GL Maritime, referred to the highlights of 2016 and he reminded that Greek owned fleet is the largest in the world and has tremendous potential for further growth. DNV GL has a global network of Greek speaking employees, DATE centre in Piraeus, Segment directors for bulk carriers and tankers stationed in Piraeus, commercialize more existing R&D capacity, reinforce Piraeus office in order to have full control, decision authority and further geographical expansion of the region.

