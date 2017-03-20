Greek shipping stands against the development of regional shipping rules

The regional legislation of shipping was always against the nature of maritime transportation as the shipping industry follows a uniform and international pattern of trading.

In this context, Greek Union of Shipowners and affiliated organisations ICS & ECSA urge EU and USCG to follow the international agreements and rules on ships recycling, emissions monitoring and ballast water treatment.

