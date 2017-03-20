Greek shipping stands against the development of regional shipping rules

Greek shipping stands against the development of regional shipping rulesInside Shipping, March 2017 Monday, March 20th, 2017
The regional legislation of shipping was always against the nature of maritime transportation as the shipping industry follows a uniform and international pattern of trading.
In this context, Greek Union of Shipowners and affiliated organisations ICS & ECSA urge EU and USCG to follow the international agreements and rules on ships recycling, emissions monitoring and ballast water treatment.
Full article, ELNAVI, March 2017, Issue 519, Page. 6
