Knowledge and seamanship are the competitive advantages of Greek shipping

Greek shipping expands and is reinforced even in challenging periods thanks to its ability to strategically plan its future as well as to the knowledge of its executives and seamanship of the seafarers that are recruited onboard the vessel.

Following a longstanding maritime tradition Greek shipowners and seafarers have completely understood that the shipping market is cyclical dominated by uncertainty and new opportunities.

In this difficult environment the various decisions should take into account the market conditions in the different sectors of shipping.For example today the freight rates of containerships and especially the employment of panamax have fallen to record lows because of the surplus capacity. However , the downturn in the containership market creates attractive investment opportunities for further growth.

Full article, ELNAVI, February 2017, Issue 518, Page. 6

Read also this article in : Greek