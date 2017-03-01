Konstantina Morou: “At the kick-off of Shipping”

An intelligent, charming enthusiastic and beautiful woman focused and headed for success. Konstantina Morou is a leading member of the legal sector with her own off ice in Kolonaki. With a degree in Theology School from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, followed by a second degree in Law fr om the Dimocrition University of Thrace, a Masters Degree from Swansea, University of Wales in Great Britain and with major distinctions in her sector: she is highly competitive

and motivated with humility and pr ide, minus the arrogance that comes along with her pr ofession. She has co-operated with many high-esteemed shipping companies such as Arista Shipping and Aegean Group. Her most recent accomplishment came early in 2017 joining TAS-CAS as Mediator, – the supreme Court of Arbitration for Sports based in Switzerland.

Konstantina is capable, dignified and hard-working, fulfilling her obligations successfully, through strategic time management and prioritization. She has distinct point of views and is focused on her goals and dreams.





Full article, ELNAVI, February 2017, Issue 518, Page. 10

