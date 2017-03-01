Special Report: Marine Coatings & Chemicals

Posted by elnavi February 2017, Special Reports
Hempel benefited from R&D efforts to develop innovative marine coatings and paints
Power Research offers remarkable savings in the treatment of marine fuels
Launching of SEAFLO NEO CF PREMIUM coincides with  Chugoku Marine Paints centenary anniversary
Jotun employs the best antifouling technology
FUELFLOW PPR: The new innovative fuel oil treatment product of Marichem-Marigases
COSCO Europe shows dramatic reduction in fuel costs and emissions with selected Hull Performance Solutions from Jotun
PPG develops innovative marine coating solutions for the shipping industry’
Full articles, ELNAVI, February 2017, Issue 518, Pages. 64 – 72

