Vernicos Tugs & Salvage invests in new generation and state-of-art tugs

The increasing complexity and difficulty of today’s salvage & towage incidents due to the high compensations and the tremendous size of ships have led the tug companies to invest i n new strong tug boats.

Following this approach Vernicos, the most traditional and greatest name in Greece in the sector of salvage & towage has continuously renewed its fleet with the acquisition of more powerful and new technology tugs.

Mr. Christos Yemitzoglu, Director of Vernicos Tugs & Salvage, refers to the latest developments of the sector and explains the company’s policy to face the new challenges of the market.

