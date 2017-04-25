Capital Link’s 8th Athens Shipping Forum

Capital Link’s 8th Athens Shipping ForumApril 2017, Presentations Tuesday, April 25th, 2017
Greek shipping remains important to the maritime economy, constituting approximately 20 percent of the world’s shipping fleet. In spite of the volatile markets and economic downturn, Greek shipping professionals have consistently adapted to changing conditions, seeking out growth and opportunity rather than yielding to their circumstances. Under these thoughts Capital Link hosted its 8th Annual Greek Shipping Forum “Opportunities & Challenges” which took place on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at the Divani Caravel Hotel in Athens, Greece, in cooperation with NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange.
