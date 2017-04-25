Capital Link Invest in Cyprus ForumApril 2017, Presentations Tuesday, April 25th, 2017
Within the context of the “Capital Link Invest in Cyprus Forum”, that took place on March 22nd 2017, Safe Bulkers, which is listed on NYSE (NYSE: SB), organized a special ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange in honor of Cyprus. Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of SAFE BULKERS, INC with the President of Republic of Cyprus H.E. Nicos Anastasiades, accompanied by the Ministers of the Cypriot Government, Mr. Marios Demetriades, Mr. Harris Georgiades, Mr. Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and other officials, rang the “Closing Bell” on Tuesday March 21, 2017.
