Panama Ship Registry

The long shipping tradition, the beneficial legislation and the customer centric services have made Panama one of the most attracting jurisdictions in the world for the registration of a ship.

In the interview that follows Mr. Fernando Solorzano, General Director of Merchant Marine, Panama Maritime Authority describes the most important achievements of the Panama Ship Registr y and refers to the strategy of the Registry in complying with the new OECD requirements and the environmental regulations in shipping.

Full article, ELNAVI, April 2017, Issue 520, Page. 10

Read also this article in : Greek