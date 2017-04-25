Special Report: Class Societies

Special Report: Class SocietiesApril 2017, Special Reports Tuesday, April 25th, 2017
EU Maritime MRV accreditation enables Bureau Veritas clients to meet deadline for compliance
DNV GL introduces smart and responsive customer centric services
ABS follows a holistic view of global marine to anticipate its clients needs
LNG-fuelled very large ore carrier (VLOC) joint design programme announced
ClassNK offers advanced technical solutions to optimize shipping operations
RINA invests in the reinforcement of Piraeus Marine Technical Support Centre
CCS focuses on continuous technology development and innovation
Lee Jeong-kie: “Greek shipping is very important to KR”
Full articles, ELNAVI, April 2017, Issue 520, Page. 30