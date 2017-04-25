The dry cargo market in a recovery course

A surge of euphoria has overwhelmed the dry cargo market which during the last months has been driven by the vessels ’

prices in high levels in comparison with what was happening a few months ago.

It is well known that the Greek shipping industry has exploited the purchasing opportunities of the prolonged recession

period of the dry cargo market expanding its fleet with modern vessels at attractive values.

Full article, ELNAVI, April 2017, Issue 520, Page. 6

Read also this article in : Greek