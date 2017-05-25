Joint seminar of IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry & Blank Rome regarding US regulatory framework

Joint seminar of IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry & Blank Rome regarding US regulatory frameworkMay 2017, Shippings News Thursday, May 25th, 2017
IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry and Blank Rome LLP held a seminar on United States (US) Regulatory, Financial, and Political Issues Affecting Shipping on 26 April 2017 at the Metropolitan Hotel in Athens, Greece. The seminar was an opportunity for industry stakeholders to meet and discuss the current environment and the challenges ahead. The seminar was a success, with around 170 in attendance to hear the speakers and participate in the panel discussions.
