The balance in the shipping market remains fragile

Despite the recent improvement in the freight rates of various shipping sectors the industry still faces a slow increase in the demand side signaling that the market is gradually improved and getting closer to a better balance. Fleet growth has been capped roughly up to now, new orders have been minimal and asset prices are still holding at comparatively low levels. Although confidence has been resumed in shipping investments and there are still opportunities in all shipping sectors despite the increase of the values.

Full article, ELNAVI, May 2017, Issue 521, Page. 6

