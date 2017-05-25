The Green Award is presented to the Union of Greek Merchant Marine Masters & Mates

Demonstrating its solidarity and commitment with the values of Green Award foundation P.E.P.E.N., known internationally as Masters & Mates Union of Greek Merchant Marine joined the scheme as an incentive provider.

Green Award certifies ships and ship managers that demonstrate performance above and beyond the industry’s standards. Best practices and maintenance, human factor and emission reduction are amongst the required elements.

On 27 of April, onboard SS HELLAS LIBERTY at the Port of Piraeus, Green Award Chairman Capt Dimitrios Mattheou formally accepted Masters & Mates Union of Greek Merchant Marine to the Green Award scheme. Capt Manolis Tsikalakis, President of P.E.P.E.N., received a Green Award plaque.

