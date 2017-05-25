Weathernews develops innovative forecasting solutions in ship routeing and performance

Inspired by the mottos “Protect Mariners’ Lives” and “Protect the Environment” Weathernews Inc. develops innovative forecasting solutions in order to ensure the optimum vessel’s performance and routeing.

In the interview that follows Elias Makris, SouthEast Europe Sales Manager and Maria Christopoulou, Business & Strategy Development Manager of Weathernews Inc. explain the stance of the company in terms of vessel performance evaluation and describe the new projects of Weathernews to help shipowners to be in line with their business priorities.

Full article, ELNAVI, May 2017, Issue 521, Page. 8

