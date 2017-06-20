Special Report: Shipbrokers

“PIREAS 2017” 15-16th June

The leading Shipbroking gathering in the global maritime industry

Savvas Athanasiadis: “Shipping companies should be careful and conservative on their expansion plans”

Angelo Tsiolis: “We focus on solid knowledge and information of the dry-bulk sector”

Nikos Panagiotopoulos: “The shipbroker must help clients to make efficient decisions”