Tanker Operator Forum

Opening the forum Mr. Panos Kourkountis, technical director of Andriaki Shipping, referred to the human factor in shipping. He also focused on crew competence in relation to the inspection and audits according to the Port State Control and TMSA requirements. He told that Andriaki has estimated that the total cost of certification and training for a cadet to become captain as per Matrix requirements is almost $100.000.

It is a difficult equilibrium to minimize risk and increase income. The basic aspect of competence is to select the proper people with the right competence and skills. The company must be equipped with the proper means to identify the skilled seafarers.

