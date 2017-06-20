The market has not found a meaningful balance yet

Although the market fundamentals especially in the dry bulk market are positive (limited orderbook and increased demolition activity) the shipping market has not found a meaningful balance yet.

According to the dept of Market Analysis & Intelligence of Optima Shipbrokers: Demand is healthy and is growing, but by no means at levels that can secure higher freight rates than those we see on average in 2017. We would expect to see some additional growth on the fleet during the coming years, but we believe that the net growth effect will be much lower when we factor in expected demolitions and slippage. We are positive for the dry bulk market going forward but the recovery will be slow

year by year.

Full article, ELNAVI, June 2017, Issue 522, Page. 8

Read also this article in : Greek