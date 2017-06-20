Zouros Group enters into the Piraeus port operations

The continuous expansion in the sector of port towage operations and the diversification of its activities to new markets in Greece and worldwide have been the primary business strategy of Zouros Group for 30 years now.

To this day, the Group has been successfully involved in port towage operations and the offshore industry in Greece and abroad exhibiting a very dynamic and proactive approach.

The latest project of the Group is the creation of a new Tug Boat Consortium called “ProTugs” joining forces with the company MegaTugs.

The management of the company Mr. Nikolas Zouros (Founder & President of the Group), Mr. Efstratios Zouros (Commercial Director) and Mr. Dionyssios Papatheodossiou (Chief Financial Officer) describe the wide range of the Group’s

activities and refer to the future challenges and plans of the group.

