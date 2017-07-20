Dimitrios Mattheou

The voice of Greek shipping is today stronger and more respected tha n before due to its active involvement in the various international maritime organizations and foras that regulate and represent the industry’s interests.

One of the most important foundations that supports the values and ideas of safety in shipping and environmental responsibility is the Green Award which motivates its members to apply effective management systems and performance key indicators in all aspects of ships’ operations.

The Chairman of Green Award Foundation Mr. Dimitrios Mattheou who is also Managing Director of Arcadia Shipmanagement Co Ltd & Aegean Bulk Co Inc explains the objectives of the certification process and refers to the achievements of the organization during the last years which is very popular in Greek shipping.

