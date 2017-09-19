“Greek and Cyprus shipping have common future and face similar challenges”

In the poem collection which was published in 1956 with the title “Deck Log Book C” and includes poems dedicated in Cyprus, the poet George Seferis, discovers the wide meaning of Hellenism, which seeks beyond the borders of the Greek state for the spiritual rebirth of the modern Hellenism with its enrichment with all the authentic traditional cultural Greek elements where ever they were created: Near East Asia, Cyprus and the East of Alexander the Great.

He also believes that it is a miracle that the Cypriot people, living for 900 years under foreign sovereignty, remained “loyal to themselves”, preserving at all times their Greek identity.

Embracing this perception and with faith in the inextricable bond and the common national history of Greece and Cyprus, the President of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners Mr. Andreas Hadjiyiannis believes that Shipping is the heritage of the Greek Nation, irrespective of the region of origin. Therefore, he considers the Greek and Cypriot shipping industry to have a common future and to face similar challenges.

In the interview that follows, Mr. Hadjiyiannis describes Cyprus’ advantages as a global shipping centre, which should be utilized, in order to intercept the tight competition from China and the attacks of several European institutions.

Full article, ELNAVI September 2017, Issue 525, Page. 8

Read also this article in : Greek