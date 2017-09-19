Eagle Ocean Marine anticipates to further market share increase

Eagle Ocean Marine (EOM), the American Club’s fixed-premium P & I and FD & D facility, recently completed another y ear of steady growth and continuing profitability. It has also renew ed its reinsurance program for a further twelve months from July 1 on favorable terms with the solid support of its coventurers at Lloyd’s. This, coupled with a strong operating performance, has been an additional cause for celebration as the Club moves into the second half of its 2017 centennial year.

