Piraeus must remain an attractive shipping center

As its known the Greek shipping sector is the world’s leading maritime industry controlling a 20% share of global capacity.

However the presence of substantial local ship ownership cannot lead by itself in the establishment of Greece as a global maritime capital. This view is the result of a recent Ernst & Young survey under the title “Relocating Greece as an international maritime center”.

Full article, ELNAVI September 2017, Issue 525, Page. 6

