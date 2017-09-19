Special Report 3: Maritime Communications

Posted by elnavi September 2017, Special Reports Tuesday, September 19th, 2017
Navarino develops innovative cyber security solutions to protect the assets of its customers
Hellenic Radio Services SA has ambitious plans to expand worldwide

Marlink CG delivers a wide portfolio of satcom services for customers in Southern Europe

New business partnerships & projects for Ulysses Systems

Inmarsat develops smart shipping applications to maximize crew welfare & training

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou: “Tototheo is committed to the continuous development of its human resources and services”

Full articles, ELNAVI September 2017, Issue 525, Page. 50-58

Comments are closed

© 2017 Elnavi. All Rights Reserved. Log in

- Designed by Gabfire Themes