8th Hydra Shipping Conference

The successful 8th Hydra Shipping Conference took place on Saturday 9 September 2017, in Hydra’s Cathedral Conference Hall and the theme was: “Money talks but wealth whispers”.

Leading Greek shipowners, as well as senior shipping industry business executives, multinational and Greek company representatives, academics, consultants and members of Hydra’s historic shipping families attended the conference.

The conference was organised by the Fraternity of the Athenian Hydriots and its President Mr John Sahinis. Mr George Tsavliris, Principal of Tsavliris Salvage Group, was the Chairman and Moderator of the 8th Annual Hydra Shipping Conference.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2017, Issue 526, Page. 54

