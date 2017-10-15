Emergency response company T&T Salvage entered as a new incentive provider in the Green Award scheme

On the occasion of the Athens conference of T&T Salvage, a company of Teichman Group, Green Award Foundation welcomed the company as a new incentive provider.

T&T Salvage operates one of the most extensive emergency response systems in the world with pre-positioned salvage and environmental protection equipment throughout the United States. Global response services are supported by salvage bases and stationed specialty equipment in Singapore, Rotterdam, Hamburg and throughout Latin America. The company is committed to serving the emergency response needs of its clients under the highest standards of safety and quality.

