Greek shipping is growing thanks to its resilience & innovation

The main ingredients of Greek shipping are not only its history and knowledge but also it’s resilience and innovative strategy.

In all market fluctuations Greek shipping has been proved efficient and flexible remaining at the top of the industry in size, safety and new technology.

Despite the difficult times of the market and the efforts of other countries/institutions to limit the competitiveness of our industry, Greek shipping is developing due to its creativeness and adaptability to the new challenges either new regulations or technological changes.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2017, Issue 526, Page. 6

