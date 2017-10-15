HudsonAnalytix – Cyber introduces HACyberLogix to raise awareness and familiarization in shipping

“As shipping companies adopt and deploy more internet enable technologies onboard vessels, the risk of zero day exploits with increase”, says Mr. Max J. Bobys, Vice President, Global Strategies, HudsonAnalytix – Cyber.

Mr. Bodys spoke to ELNAVI in one of his regular visits in Athens and explained how HudsonAnalytix – Cyber can help shipping companies to manage cyber security and raise their familiarization for this new challenge.

