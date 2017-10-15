The French Marine, Insurance Market meets the Greek shipowners

With the aim to get closer to the needs and challenges of the Greek shipping market the CCI (Chamber of Commerce Industry) of France and Greece organised an interesting and interactive conference regarding the common shipping activities between the two countries. In the discussion that followed the Greek shipowners expressed their expectations and the French Insurers presented their solutions. Mr. Christos Anagnostou, Director of Starbulk Management, told that Greek shipowners have strong loyalty to the French market and look to recognize further opportunities.

Mr. Nicolas Frangistas, CEO of Franco Compania Naviera, told that his company works with Groupe Eyssautier for the last 30 years striving for excellence in operating a fleet of 10 vessels ranging from ultramax to panamax.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2017, Issue 526, Page. 92