WIMA, at the Forefront of Maritime Networking

Responding to the developments and challenges of the shipping industry in the fields of environmental regulations and technological trends, WIMA (Worldwide Industrial & Marine Association) has developed over the recent years into an integrated maritime network offering a wide range of certified products and services to the global shipping industry.

WIMA is a non-profit Trade Association of marine oriented companies, founded in 2006. In the years since its establishment

it has managed to successfully introduce a new concept in the maritime market; a network of 56 certified companies, work ing

together to effectively cover any requirement, in every sector o f the shipping industry.

WIMA’s members are active in the fields of: • Ship Construction – New buildings & Refitting, • Ship Repairs, • Ship’s Spare Parts & Supplies, • Marine Technical and General Services, • Manufacture of Marine Equipment.

In the exclusive interview that follows, WIMA ’s President, Mr. Elias Hajiefremidis, describes the objectives and future plans of the Association.

