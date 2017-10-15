WinGD and Technava join forces in two stroke marine engines

To mark their longstanding co-operation in providing the Greek shipping market with 2-stroke engines solutions Winterthur Gas and Diesel (WinGD) and Technava organized a seminal and cocktail reception at the newly founded and exceptionally beautiful Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center of Athens.

Mr. Rolf Stiefel, Vice President of WinGD made a historical flashback of the company which started as Sulzer back in 1988, was bought by Wartsila in the late nineties and currently is belonging to the CSSC group.

