Capital Link’s 7th Annual Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum

Capital Link’s 7th Annual Operational Excellence in Shipping ForumDecember 2017, Shippings News Thursday, December 21st, 2017
The Forum was organized in Cooperation with the Danish Shipowners Association, the German Shipowners Association and the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee.
With a 7-year track record it is the only Forum that showcases Operational Excellence in the Maritime Sector and explores Best Industry Practices across all major areas such as fleet management, technological innovation, crewing, energy efficiency and the environment, safety & security. The Forum also aimed to highlight companies that implement Best Industry Practices as
part of their Corporate Culture.
Full article, ELNAVI December 2017, Issue 528, Page. 128