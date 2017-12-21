Evangelos Pistiolis

Exploiting the market opportunities and following a careful policy of expansion, Central Shipping Group has succeeded, in a very short period, to renew its fleet and build ECO N/B vessels.

The master mind behind these achievements is Evangelos Pistiolis, a visionary and strong minded shipowner who aims at further growth and much more critical mass.

Mr. Pistiolis, founder of Central Shipping Group and Nasdaq listed company Top Ships, has invested a near $500m, during the last four years in order to build the group’s strong fleet of MR1 and MR2 tankers with orders at Hyundai Vinavashin Shipyard in Vietnam and Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.

Full article, ELNAVI, December 2017, Issue 528, Page. 14

