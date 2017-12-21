Greener Shipping Summit 2017December 2017, Presentations Thursday, December 21st, 2017
The shipping industry is ‘green’ and is striving to become ‘greener’ which is certainly costing a lot of ‘Green backs’. So said Intertanko’s technical director Dragos Rauta, addressing the Greener Shipping Summit 2017, in Athens, November 14. Though the industry is “facing a big green tsunami”, Rauta said “shipping is resilient” but it is up to the industry to ensure the “regulations being imposed upon it are practical and will do their job”.
Full article, ELNAVI December 2017, Issue 528, Page. 90