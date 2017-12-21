Innovation will transform the pattern of the seaborne trade

The shipping crisis of the last years has shown that the business models of the past are not enough to sustain the shipping industry into the future. Companies in the maritime sector must innovate to survive and develop corporate strategies and modern management methods.

For example digitalization of processes has become a primary need and satellite communications are very important in order the vessel to be able to receive the documentation from the office and port authorities. Wifi is also essential for crew

welfare. The need to provide environmentally conscious transportation is also a major consideration.

