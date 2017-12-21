Lloyd’s List 2017 Greek Shipping Awards winners

Shipowner Evangelos M. Marinakis was named Greek Shipping Personality of the Year for 2017 and veteran Onassis Group personality Pavlos J. Ioannidis was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Athens on Friday, November

24 at the 14th annual Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards.

A record attendance of fully 1,200 Greek and international shipping personalities gathered at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel for the 2017 event, organised by Lloyd’s List, the international maritime newspaper established in

1734.

They hailed the brightest performers for 2017, including some of the industry’s best-known personalities and companies,

and enjoyed an exciting event programme that reflected increasing interest in digitalisation and its impact on

the industry’s future.

