Panama Ship Registry marks its 100th anniversary

Panama Ship Registry marks its 100th anniversaryDecember 2017, Shippings News Thursday, December 21st, 2017
With the aim to continue playing an important role in the international maritime transport Panama Ship Registry, the largest in the world, has commemorated the first centenary of operation. On this occasion, the Panama Maritime Authority and the General Consulate of Panama in Greece organised a seminar under the title: “Panama Ship Registry, 100 years serving the world”.
Full article, ELNAVI December 2017, Issue 528, Page. 120