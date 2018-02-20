“Capital Liberty Invest” is the new joint venture of Capital Ship Management & Liberty One

With the aim to provide commercial and technical ship operating platforms across different shipping segments and sizes in the German shipping market Capital Ship Management Corp and Liberty One have proceeded to the establishment of a joint venture under the name ‘Capital Liberty Invest’.

The new entity will combine the forces, excellent track record and reputation of Capital and Liberty The Joint Venture will seek growth opportunities in the container segment, ranging from feeder to Post-Panamax vessels, as well as in the crude and product tanker, dry bulk and multi-purpose vessels (MPP) segments.

