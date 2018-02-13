13th ICS ANNUAL FORUM “Sailing into calmer waters? Cautious optimism returns”

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Greek Branch held its 13th Annual Forum, on Wednesday, 29 th of November 2017 at Eugenides Foundation.

The title was: « Sailing into calmer waters? Cautious optimism returns » and the Forum was well attended by over 400 shipping professionals – from the Greek and International shipping community. A welcome address was made by Mrs Natalia Margioli – Komninou, FICS, Managing Director of the ICS Greek Branch and Hellenic Management Centre and Mr Nicolas A. Tsavliris, FICS, Chairman of the ICS Greek Branch and of the Tsavliris Salvage Group.

Full article, ELNAVI February 2018, Issue 530, Page. 80