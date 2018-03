Special Report: IT in Shipping

The Digital Ship Conference in Athens: “Focus on the evolution of smart data”

Dimitris Theodossiou:“Danaos Management leads IT developments in Greek shipping”

Ulysses Systems focuses on integration for better use of the massive data collected

ShipServ invests in analytic and benchmarking tools

ABS Nautical Systems introduces a new business intelligence module NS Insight

Full articles, ELNAVI February 2018, Issue 530, Page. 16-24