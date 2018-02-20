Special Report: Marine coatings & chemicals

Posted by elnavi February 2018, Special Reports Tuesday, February 20th, 2018
Outstanding Performance with a barnacle-repellent boost
CMP launch a new antifouling capable of resisting barnacle attachment for up to 45 days.*

MARICHEM MARIGASES HELLAS SA F.O.T. – ULS

MARICHEM MARIGASES ULTRA LOW SULFUR MARINE FUELS ADDITIVE

DNV GL launches first class guideline for additive manufacturing

Benelux Overseas expect reduced maintenance costs and enhanced efficiency with fleet-wide Jotun SeaStock agreement

Power Research offers remarkable savings in the treatment of marine fuels

HEMPEL MARINE launches a new premium antifouling coating facing the challenging market conditions

Full articles, ELNAVI February 2018, Issue 530, Pages. 26  – 33

Comments are closed

© 2018 Elnavi. All Rights Reserved. Log in

- Designed by Gabfire Themes