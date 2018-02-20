Special Report: Marine coatings & chemicals

Outstanding Performance with a barnacle-repellent boost

CMP launch a new antifouling capable of resisting barnacle attachment for up to 45 days.*

MARICHEM MARIGASES HELLAS SA F.O.T. – ULS

MARICHEM MARIGASES ULTRA LOW SULFUR MARINE FUELS ADDITIVE

DNV GL launches first class guideline for additive manufacturing

Benelux Overseas expect reduced maintenance costs and enhanced efficiency with fleet-wide Jotun SeaStock agreement

Power Research offers remarkable savings in the treatment of marine fuels

HEMPEL MARINE launches a new premium antifouling coating facing the challenging market conditions

