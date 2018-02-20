To be public or not to be?

That was the question of the 10th shipping conference of the Maritime Economies shipping newspaper and the Institute of Maritime and Economies Studies that was held recently in January 2018. The majority of the prominent and distinguished speakers agreed that the main issue is the sustainability, capital adequacy of a shipping company, the integrity, the adaptability to a changing environment and the solid management and not if it is public/listed or not.

The banks prefer to finance a more healthy and ambitious families companies rather a listed company which may encounter several business difficulties.

