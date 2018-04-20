“Navigating the New Norm” by WISTA Cyprus

With great success, WISTA Cyprus, organised its’ annual shipping forum for 2018, themed “Navigating the New Norm”, at the Four Season’s Hotel in Limassol. The forum hosted a panel composed of shipping figures from the local and international shipping industry: Mrs. Karin Orsel (CEO MF Shipping Group, Vice Chairman ICS (International Chamber of Shipping) and President of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners), Capt. Alfred Hartmann (Chairman of the Hartmann Group and President of the German Shipowners Association), Capt. Maxim Sharov (Operations & Gas Fleet Manager SCF Management Services), Mr. Arthur McWhinnie (Managing Director of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (Cyprus) Ltd and Member of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber) and Moderator was Mrs. Cleo Papadopoulo (Partner and Shipping & Ports Tax Leader at PWC Cyprus & WISTA Cyprus Member).

