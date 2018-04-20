Greek Shipping Hall of Fame inducts Aleco N. Goulandris and Basil M. Mavroleon

Shipowners Aleco N. Goulandris and Basil M. Mavroleon have been inducted into the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame.

The two historic industry personalities were revealed as the Inductees for 2017 in front of more than 600 guests at a special Induction Ceremony & Dinner held at the Megaron, The Athens Concert Hall.

Full article, ELNAVI April 2018, Issue 532, Page. 89

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr