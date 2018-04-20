MARICHEM MARIGASES

Developments are rapid in the marine chemicals market, with two of the largest companies of the field being in negotiations, since the Norwegian Wilhelmsen has proposed the acquisition of the American Drew Marine. Keeping close track of the developments, Elnavi contacted the spokesperson of the group, which is acknowledged as the main competitor of the emerging schema.

Full article, ELNAVI April 2018, Issue 532, Page. 8

